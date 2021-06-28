Tunisia: Covid-19 - Four Govenorates Affected By Full Lockdown (Prime Ministry)

27 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Kairouan, Siliana, Zaghouan and Beja are the governorates affected by full lockdown, the Prime Ministry announced Sunday.

The rate of infection in these regions exceeds 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, according to an update until June 19, it said in a statement.

The Prime Minister had ordered governors to ensure strict enforcement of all measures related to the full lowdown, as provided for in the decree-law of the Prime Minister No.

2020-9 of April 17, 2020, on repression of the violation of curfew, travel restriction, full lockdown measures taken with regard to people infected or suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

They are also called to issue a decision detailing the measures and exceptions made in this regard and provide him with daily detailed reports.

Hichem Mechichi has decided to impose full a lockdown in the governorates where the COVID-19 infection rate is 400 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants from Sunday, June 20.

Regional quarantine centres will be created to accommodate positive cases and field hospitals installed, while taking into account the supply of oxygen and conducting testing campaigns.

Laboratories will also be provided with the necessary equipment to help them identify the COVID-19 variants, while emphasising the vaccination campaign.

