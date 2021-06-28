Nigeria: Insecurity - Ibadan Polytechnic Suspends Public Activities Indefinitely

27 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The institution management said its decision is part of efforts to monitor the security temperature within the institution and its environment.

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, has ordered the indefinite suspension of both academic and non-academic activities on the campus.

A statement shared with <a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a> on Sunday by the institution's spokesman, Adewole Soladoye, however, gave exemption to the ongoing examination at the school.

The statement, which was dated June 26 and signed by the institution's registrar, Modupe Fawale, said "all public activities including conferences, seminars and workshops in the institution and its environment remain suspended until further notice."

"The only activity permitted to take place is the ongoing second semester examinations," it added.

Reasons for action

The management said in the statement that "the decision is part of efforts to monitor the security temperature within the Institution and its environment," adding that it is also "part of efforts to curtail and monitor the continued Covid-19 precautions."

"By this, all Deans of Faculties, Directors, Heads of Departments, religious bodies, Students' Union, students' Representative Council, all staff and members of the public are to kindly abide by this directive which takes effect from Sunday, 27th of June, 2021," it concluded.

Though the school management was vague in its reasons for the action, the decision may not be unconnected with the rampaging violence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/460644-premium-times-creates-developmental-journalism-focused-desk.html">PREMIUM TIMES</a> has consistently reported the raging violence purportedly spearheaded by some notorious transporters in the state, which has claimed more than five lives.

On June 16 mayhem broke out in Iwo Road, a popular neighbourhood in the city, leading to the death of a young man who was later identified simply as Rahmon.

Shop owners in the area had engaged members of the park management system (PMS) which is led by a popular thug in the state, Mukaila Lamidi, who is popularly called Auxiliary.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, had appointed Mr Lamidi to manage the public transport parks in the state following the ban placed on the activities of the state's chapter of the national union of road transport workers (NURTW).

Following Mr Rahmon's killing, the residents and his relatives took his body to the government house at Agodi and demanded to see Mr Makinde.

But a day after the incident, six persons were also reportedly killed in a gang crisis between youth of Inalende, Abebi and Oopo areas of the city.

Possible cult attack

Some sources at the school, who do not want to be quoted to avoid victimisation, have also linked the management's decision to possible violent attacks by cultists.

The sources said it is customary on the campus for cultists to strike during examinations for various reasons.

"The fact is that some students who may have been declared wanted by rival gangs would be expected to come to school to sit examinations and those looking for them would show up to carry out their threats. Another reason is that cultists don't always want examinations to hold because they are never prepared and would always want to use mercenaries," one of the sources said.

But the school's spokesman did not pick his calls when our reporter tried to seek further clarifications on the sudden decision taken by the school.

