Morocco: HM the King Congratulates President of Republic of Djibouti On Independence Day

27 June 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismaël Omar Guelleh, on the occasion of his country's independence day.

In this message, HM the King expressed his hearty congratulations to Guelleh and his sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Djibouti.

The Sovereign welcomed, on this occasion, the relations of fraternity and mutual esteem uniting the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Djibouti, reaffirming His determination to continue working together with President Guelleh to strengthen them and expand bilateral cooperation to cover different areas, serving the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Will Reduce Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X