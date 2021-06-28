Morocco: HM the King Congratulates President of Republic of Djibouti On Independence Day

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismaël Omar Guelleh, on the occasion of his country's independence day.

In this message, HM the King expressed his hearty congratulations to Guelleh and his sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Djibouti.

The Sovereign welcomed, on this occasion, the relations of fraternity and mutual esteem uniting the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Djibouti, reaffirming His determination to continue working together with President Guelleh to strengthen them and expand bilateral cooperation to cover different areas, serving the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.