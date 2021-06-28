Kenya: Protests in Kisii After Girl Allegedly Shot By Police Dies

27 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Benson Ayienda

Protests erupted in Kisii County on Sunday over the alleged police shooting of a 16-year old girl the previous night.

Reports indicated that police shot the girl as they tried to disperse protesters who wanted to torch Rioma Police Station in Marani Sub-county.

The Standard Six pupil of Marani Primary School died at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

It is said she was walking home when she was hit by a stray bullet. Her death sparked day-long protests on Sunday, with residents engaging police in running battles.

They demand the suspension of Marani police bosses, saying they have remained in the area for too long.

Resident Margaret Nyaboke said: "We will only rest after they are suspended. The police officers here have become notorious and kill us at will.

The county security team was locked up in a meeting the whole day and could not be reached for comment on the incident.

Convict's case

On Saturday night, Rioma residents protested following the death of a convict identified as Erick Achando.

While residents claim Achando was beaten to death by security officers for flouting the 7pm curfew rule, police say the 25 year-old man was sick.

Due to increased cases of Covid-19 in the county, convicts are being quarantined in police cells for 14 days before being taken to prison.

Kisii County Police Commander Francis Kooli confirmed the death, adding three convicts fell ill while in their custody.

"They were rushed to Marani Sub-county Hospital, where one of them died," he said.

Achando had been charged with a traffic offence and was sentenced to three months in prison, with the option of paying a Sh8,000 fine.

The body was taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

bayienda@ke.nationmedia.com

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X