Kenya Reports 204 More Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate of 6.9pc

Kenya's number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday increased by 204 to 182,597, from a sample of 2,971 tested in the past 24 hours.

The Health ministry said this placed the number of tests carried out so far at 1,943,037 and the positivity rate at 6.9 percent.

Of the new patients, 198 were Kenyans and six foreigners, 110 male and 94 female, the youngest two months old and the oldest 89.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi led with 56 new infections and was followed by Homa Bay with 27, Siaya 15, Uasin Gishu 14, Kisumu and Kakamega 12 each, Nakuru nine, and Bungoma, Laikipia, Kericho and Kiambu six each.

Kajiado and Nyeri counties followed with five cases each, Kilifi, Nyandarua and Meru four each, Mombasa and Murang'a three each, and Kisii, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, Baringo, Bomet, Busia and Garissa one each.

Deaths and recoveries

In a statement to media houses, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced 21 deaths more deaths, all of them late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records, raising the toll to 3,595.

CS Kagwe further said 44 more patients had recovered, 33 of them under home-based care and 11 in hospitals countrywide, raising the count to 124,436.

As of Sunday, he said, 1,051 patients had been admitted while 6,760 patients were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 101 patients were in intensive care units, 33 of them on ventilator support, 53 on supplemental oxygen and 15 patients under observation.

Another 114 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 105 of them in general wards and nine in high dependency units.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,287,776 vaccines had been administered across the country, among them 1,002,499 first doses and 285,277 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 28.5 percent while the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 1.09 percent.

Among those who had taken the second dose were 83,526 people aged 58 years and above, 68,067 health workers, 35,503 teachers, 21,219 security officers and 76,962 ungrouped people.

