Western Sahara: SPLA Shells Moroccan Military Base in Lathrathiet Region

27 June 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou — Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) have bombed a Moroccan military base in the Lathrathiet region (Guelta), indicated the Sahrawi Ministry of Defence.

According to military communiqué No. 227, the SPLA attacks targeted entrenchments and bases of the Moroccan occupation forces along "the Wall of Shame".

"SPLA units bombed a Moroccan military base in the region of Lathrathiet (Guelta)," said the source.

The Sahrawi army carried out Friday attacks in the regions of Aoudiet Ezzeyet (Fersia), Akouira ould Ablal and Akrara El-Farsik (Mahbes), it added.

Last week, the SPLA bombed military base No. 04 at Guelb Ennos in the Auserd sector.

SPLA attacks continue against the occupying forces, which are "suffering heavy human and material losses along the wall of shame", the communiqué concluded.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X