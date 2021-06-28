Western Sahara: SPLA Shells Moroccan Military Base in Lathrathiet Region

Bir Lahlou — Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) have bombed a Moroccan military base in the Lathrathiet region (Guelta), indicated the Sahrawi Ministry of Defence.

According to military communiqué No. 227, the SPLA attacks targeted entrenchments and bases of the Moroccan occupation forces along "the Wall of Shame".

"SPLA units bombed a Moroccan military base in the region of Lathrathiet (Guelta)," said the source.

The Sahrawi army carried out Friday attacks in the regions of Aoudiet Ezzeyet (Fersia), Akouira ould Ablal and Akrara El-Farsik (Mahbes), it added.

Last week, the SPLA bombed military base No. 04 at Guelb Ennos in the Auserd sector.

SPLA attacks continue against the occupying forces, which are "suffering heavy human and material losses along the wall of shame", the communiqué concluded.