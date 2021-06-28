South Africa: Cradock Four Families Denied the Right to Truth and Justice for 36 Years

27 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yasmin Sooka

June 27 is the 36th anniversary of the murder of the Cradock Four. Their families are still awaiting the prosecution of their killers. They have joined the call for an independent commission of inquiry into political interference with the NPA that halted prosecutions of apartheid-era murderers.

On 27 June 1985, four anti-apartheid activists from Cradock, Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto travelled back from a United Democratic Front (UDF) meeting in Gqeberha, (formerly Port Elizabeth) to Cradock.

Matthew Goniwe, an activist teacher and prominent community leader in Cradock, had helped to organise and support a school strike in the community, which served to catalyse the town's strong resistance to the apartheid government.

Nyameka Goniwe, widow of Matthew Goniwe, one of the Cradock Four.

(Photo supplied)

Fort Calata too had a history of activism that extended from his family's roots; his grandfather James Calata had served as the Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) from 1936 to 1949. Fort, a teacher, worked closely with Goniwe. Their close collaboration brought them to the attention of the apartheid security apparatus who wanted to reduce their influence even if it meant eliminating them.

Don't want to see ads?

Sicelo Mhlauli,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X