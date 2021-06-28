South Africa: Cradock Four Families Denied the Right to Truth and Justice for 36 Years

analysis

June 27 is the 36th anniversary of the murder of the Cradock Four. Their families are still awaiting the prosecution of their killers. They have joined the call for an independent commission of inquiry into political interference with the NPA that halted prosecutions of apartheid-era murderers.

On 27 June 1985, four anti-apartheid activists from Cradock, Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto travelled back from a United Democratic Front (UDF) meeting in Gqeberha, (formerly Port Elizabeth) to Cradock.

Matthew Goniwe, an activist teacher and prominent community leader in Cradock, had helped to organise and support a school strike in the community, which served to catalyse the town's strong resistance to the apartheid government.

Nyameka Goniwe, widow of Matthew Goniwe, one of the Cradock Four.

(Photo supplied)

Fort Calata too had a history of activism that extended from his family's roots; his grandfather James Calata had served as the Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) from 1936 to 1949. Fort, a teacher, worked closely with Goniwe. Their close collaboration brought them to the attention of the apartheid security apparatus who wanted to reduce their influence even if it meant eliminating them.

Sicelo Mhlauli,...