South Africa: The Lions Tour Will Be a Mere Facsimile of What It Should Be Amid the Covid Third Wave

27 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Would, should, could... Instead, the 2021 Lions tour will be like a cowboy riding into a deserted town on a lame horse as tumbleweeds spiral by.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I want nothing more than to see the Springboks - the world champions - coming up against the British & Irish Lions this year. Nothing in rugby matches this tour, and few sporting events from any other code come close.

The Lions arrive on 27 June and will play eight games in South Africa. Under normal circumstances, the coming seven weeks would be a festival of rugby, competition, tension and pride.

South Africa, as hosts to rugby's biggest show outside of the World Cup, would be on full display to the world. The Springboks, as reigning world champions, would be under severe scrutiny to underline that hard-earned title.

The rarity of Lions tours, the outrageous concept of putting players from four different countries, who are usually fierce rivals, together at short notice and asking them to topple a unified team in a hostile environment, is a monumental challenge. And it's what makes a Lions tour unique.

Lions' players are picked as much for their personality...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

