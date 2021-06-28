Egypt: Wazir Witnesses Launch of 3rd Metro Line Operation By France' Ratp Dev

Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir witnessed a ceremony to mark the official operation of the 3rd metro line that will be run and maintained through RATP Dev, a subsidiary of France's RATP Group.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Wazir welcomed France's Ambassador in Cairo Stéphane Romatet and Chairwoman of the Executive Board of RATP Dev Laurence Batlle.

RATP Dev will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of Line 3 for the coming 15 years as well as the operational commissioning of future extension of the line, which are under construction.

Addressing the event, Wazir said the partnership between RATP Dev and the transport ministry is part of the Egyptian government's approach under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to cooperate with international operators to support the management, operation and maintenance system in the Egyptian institutions.

It also aims at strengthening the role of the private sector in maximizing the efficiency and quality of services provided to the citizens, he added.

RATP Dev and the entire RATP Group will mobilize the best of their know-how and technical and human expertise to make Line 3 a world reference in terms of quality and reliability. It is a reflection of the long-lasting relations between Egypt and France in the transport sector, the minister added.

Cairo Metro Line 3 will be 47.87km-long with 39 stations. The line will connect areas of east Cairo starting from the ring road El-Asher area and El-Salam city through the station of Adly Mansour and ends in Imbaba and Rod al-Farag road on the ring road west of Cairo.