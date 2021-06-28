Egypt: Wazir Witnesses Launch of 3rd Metro Line Operation By France' Ratp Dev

27 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir witnessed a ceremony to mark the official operation of the 3rd metro line that will be run and maintained through RATP Dev, a subsidiary of France's RATP Group.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Wazir welcomed France's Ambassador in Cairo Stéphane Romatet and Chairwoman of the Executive Board of RATP Dev Laurence Batlle.

RATP Dev will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of Line 3 for the coming 15 years as well as the operational commissioning of future extension of the line, which are under construction.

Addressing the event, Wazir said the partnership between RATP Dev and the transport ministry is part of the Egyptian government's approach under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to cooperate with international operators to support the management, operation and maintenance system in the Egyptian institutions.

It also aims at strengthening the role of the private sector in maximizing the efficiency and quality of services provided to the citizens, he added.

RATP Dev and the entire RATP Group will mobilize the best of their know-how and technical and human expertise to make Line 3 a world reference in terms of quality and reliability. It is a reflection of the long-lasting relations between Egypt and France in the transport sector, the minister added.

Cairo Metro Line 3 will be 47.87km-long with 39 stations. The line will connect areas of east Cairo starting from the ring road El-Asher area and El-Salam city through the station of Adly Mansour and ends in Imbaba and Rod al-Farag road on the ring road west of Cairo.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X