Egypt's Ahly secured a ticket for the CAF Champions League final for the 14th time in its history after beating Tunisia's Esperance 3-0 during their game in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semis in Cairo on Saturday.

Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Sherif, and Hussein el Shahat scored the three goals for the Red Devils in the 37th minute, 56th minute, and 60th minute, respectively.

The final match is set to be held at Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on July 17.