Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Looks Forward to Upgrading Cooperation With Iraq As Part of Economic Integration

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted that Egypt was looking forward to upgrading bilateral cooperation with Iraq within the framework of sustainability of economic integration and strategic cooperation especially in light of the major challenges besetting the region and the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

These remarks were made by the Egyptian president during his meeting with Iraqi President Burham Saleh. The two leaders reviewed means of pushing forward strong bilateral ties between the two countries in the various fields along with enhancing consultations regarding regional issues of common interest.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said President Sisi extended thanks to his Iraqi counterpart for the warm hospitability, expressing his appreciation for the close and historic relations binding the two countries at the popular and official levels.

Sisi wished all success for the executive authority in Iraq in managing the state's affairs at the current critical phase in the history of the Iraqi people, added the spokesman.

Saleh, for his part, welcomed President Sisi and described him as "dear guest" of Baghdad, asserting the depth of the two countries' ties. He also asserted Baghdad's keenness on promoting cooperation with Egypt to the level of strategic partnership with the objective of achieving the two countries' interests and laying a cornerstone of regional security and stability, according to Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

The Iraqi president also highlighted the pivotal role of Egypt at the regional and international levels, the spokesperson added.

Saleh also voiced hope over benefiting from Egypt's successful expertise in implementing development projects, introducing comprehensive economic reforms in addition to the strenuous efforts exerted by Cairo to combat extremism and terrorism. He also highlighted the need for enhancing coordination between the educational, cultural and religious institutions in both countries.