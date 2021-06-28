East Africa: FM Says Egypt Seeks Final Deal On GERD Filling, Operation

Institute for Strategic Studies
Location of GERD on the Nile River.
27 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Egypt seeks to reach a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as the international community is totally aware of the great danger it poses on downstream countries.

In a phone interview with 'Kelma Akhira' TV program, aired on ON E channel Saturday night, Shoukry said failing short to overcome obstacles hindering a solution over the GERD would further scale up violence and conflict in East Africa and the Horn of Africa.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should shoulder its responsibility towards containing repercussions of failure of talks in this respect, the foreign minister said.

Egypt will continue to put forth its vision vis-à-vis GERD, Shoukri said, adding that GERD issue should be taken with great seriousness.

As for some countries' stand in opposition of interfering in river-related issues, the minister said countries nominated to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)'s membership to maintain international security and stability, should stand up to their role regarding water-related issues or any issue affecting international security and stability.

"Egypt is pressing ahead with all political and diplomatic efforts in GERD talks, with a view to reaching out a fruitful result to achieve its goal, giving the priority to protecting Egyptians' interests," he said.

As for Ethiopian officials' statements on GERD, Shoukri dubbed the Ethiopian statements as "provocative", stating that such statements were meant to dissuade Egypt from the main topic. He said Egypt adopts a balanced policy that enjoys wide world respect.

The foreign minister said if Ethiopia did not commit to the UNSC resolution, this would be another proof for the international community that Ethiopia has no political will and show its stubbornness, and the international community will have to deal with this stance.

At this point, Egypt and Sudan would use up all the available means, especially the peaceful ones, within the political framework, Shoukry noted.

Egypt and Sudan have the right to call on the UNSC to convene, Shoukry pointed out, adding consultations among its members are underway to set the meeting date.

Regarding the Ethiopian statements that accuse Egypt and Sudan of scuttling the negotiations, the foreign minister clarified that these allegations attempt to hide the reality of the Ethiopian stance.

He noted the two countries are positively engaged in the African process, citing Egypt and Sudan's several proposals at the Kinshasa-hosted talks.

As for the meeting of the African Union (AU) Bureau that did not issue any recommendations on GERD, the top diplomat said Egypt's participation in this meeting was as a member of the bureau not for addressing the issue.

Shoukry also said the US envoy communicates with the three countries and DR Congo, as the president of AU, to determine the best path to reach a solution to the crisis.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X