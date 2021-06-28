Nigeria: Unilag Test-Runs Zero Emission Vehicle

27 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The vehicle was designed to eliminate carbon emissions associated with internal combustion engines, as well as minimise acoustic noise when in operation.

The University of Lagos is test-running its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) it initiated in 2018.

The institution's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, (Academics and Research), Oluwole Familoni, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, the production is an invaluable addition to the university's efforts at preventing the release of toxic emissions to the environment.

He said the initiative was also to encourage indigenous engineering innovation.

According to Mr Familoni, UNILAG ZEV is a 63 per cent hardware and 100 per cent software home-made (Akoka content) mechatronics automobile device.

He noted that the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, had inaugurated the UNILAG Zero Emission Vehicle team in 2018.

The team is led by Samson Adeosun, a professor in the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

Mr Familoni, a professor pf Chemistry, told NAN that in line with the universal drive to minimise global warming, the vehicle was designed to eliminate carbon emissions associated with internal combustion engines, as well as minimise acoustic noise when in operation.

"In concept, the UNILAG ZEV team developed an adaptive and reprogrammable power train (drive) system.

"Although the drive train functionality is presently exhibited with six-passenger Sport Utility Shuttle Van platform, it can be reconfigured to support 18-seater commuter bus.

"In its exhibition form, the drive train Energy Management System (EMS) is programmed to deliver ultra-low-power supply to realise maximum range per battery charging cycle at campus shuttling speed of less than 20km//hour

"On highways, during intra or inter-city transits, the EMS is programmed to adaptively overwrite the shuttling mode and still minimise energy consumption.

"These user-specific features are absent on assembled imported Completely Knocked Down (CKD) components of electric vehicles that have been reported in Nigeria to date," Familoni told NAN.

He added that the UNILAG ZEV came with an on-board auxiliary power supply system.

The professor of chemistry said the energy backup was available to the driver via a 'please take me home switch' on the dashboard.

According to him, the vehicle runs on an improvised refurbished Nickel Hydride battery that delivers up to five-kilometre range per charging cycle when operated in Campus Shuttle mode.

"The range is extendable to 350km at optimum average speed of 110k/hour at highway mode, when appropriate lithium ion battery is installed."

Commenting on the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Mr Ogundipe, said the product was proof that the institution was neck-deep into demand-driving research.

He said that if given more support, the university would do more.

"We need more support for funding research," he said.

Other members of the team that assembled the ZEV include Akinfenwa Fashanu of the university's Systems Engineering Department, Mohammed Usman (Chemical Engineering), and Adeola Balogun (Electrical and Electronics Engineering. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X