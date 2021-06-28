Kenya: Teens Body Found Dumped Along Wajir Highway

27 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Farhiya Hussein

Police officers in Wajir County are investigating a case where a body of a 17-year-old boy was found dumped along a highway.

Abey Bishar body was found by the roadside around Griftu area, with visible knife injuries in the neck.

Confirming the incident, Wajir East OCPD Kennedy Ismani said the investigations have already been launched to identify the killers.

"There were few blood spots at the scene where the body was found. However, there were tire marks indicating a car dropped the body there," he said.

Speaking to nation.africa, the brother to the deceased, Adan Bishar said his sibling left home at his usual hours eight in the morning.

"He is a tuktuk driver, so he left early in the morning on Friday to go about his business. But when it got late, we noticed he had not yet come back home. That is when we heard the news that he had been found dead," said Mr Bishar.

Witnesses confide to nation.africa that the deceased had gotten into an argument with a group of boys, where a fight ensued.

"Nobody has been arrested yet. We have retrieved CCTV footage but it is not clear since it was at night and dark," said Mr Bishar.

Wajir residents have raised concerns about wanting security agencies to launch investigations saying crime cases have increased.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

