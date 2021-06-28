Nigeria: Police Officer Arrested for Demanding Sex, Extortion

27 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The officer would be punished if found guilty, the police say.

The police in Akwa Ibom State have ordered the arrest of a police officer over alleged extortion and demand for sex from a suspect.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo on Sunday.

Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said the action of the police was sequel to a social media video made by Zion Umoh, alleging that Daniel Edet, a police constable, solicited sex and collected N60,000 to release a suspect on bail.

He said based on Mr Umoh's allegation, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Andrew Amiengheme, ordered the arrest and discreet investigation of the officer.

The police commissioner assured that the officer would be punished if found guilty, Mr MacDon said.

According to him, preliminary facts available to the police revealed that on June 17, at about 11:45 p.m., while on patrol within Abak circuits in Abak Local Government Area, a team of police operatives accosted a motorcycle carrying five passengers.

He said when the motorcycle and the passengers were searched, the police recovered a live cartridge from one Godwin Wilson, a 25-year-old bar attendant who rode the motorcycle.

Mr MacDon said Mr Wilson, on interrogation, claimed he picked the cartridge at the bar where he sells after the birthday celebration of a man identified as Morris Sunday.

The police spokesperson said they were all arrested and taken to the station and detained till the following morning when they were interrogated by the area commander.

He added that they were all warned and granted bail, except Mr Wilson who was found with a live cartridge.

Mr MacDon said the suspect was taken to court but was returned to police custody because the courts were not in session then.

