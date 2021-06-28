Rwanda: Who Are the Top Female Sports Journalists in Rwanda? Meet the Women Running the Show

The sports world especially in Africa is a world dominated by men, particularly when it comes to the media where sports journalism is dominantly a reserve for men.

However, the continent has also produced some of the most excellent female sports journalists including South Africa's Carol Tshabalala and Crystal Arnold, Ghana's Nana Aba Anamoah, Lucy Quist and Eva Okyere, as well as Usher Komugisha, who recently commentated for ESPN for the inaugural Basketball Africa League (The BAL).

Rwanda also has its own crop of female sports journalists, who are not only popular at home but are also being recognised on the continent and beyond, where they are invited to cover international sporting events and meetings.

The New Times brings you some of the most popular female sports journalists in the country in no particular order.

Ariane Uwamahoro

Ariane Uwamahoro is by far the most popular female sports face, popular for her unmatched deep analysis.

Many of you recall her face during Tour du Rwanda this year on Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) platforms.

Ariane Uwamahoro.

Born at Mumena, in the popular Nyamirambo suburb, in Nyarugenge District, Uwamahoro, found herself naturally falling in love with sports, having been born within the environs of Kigali Stadium, then Stade Regionale Nyamirambo.

"I started doing sports journalism in 2010. I chose to do sports journalism because I loved sports from a very young age. Being born near the stadium was one of the factors that made me fall in love with sports."

"I chose to practice sports Journalism because I felt I could," says Uwamahoro, who joined the media industry in 2009 on Radio Maria. Initially, she was not doing sports but in 2010 she decided to follow her passion.

In primary school, Uwamahoro played football as a child and later at university she was playing basketball and was even on the university team but she did not play for a long time.

It has not been a smooth journey especially when she was joining the industry because often the people you find in the sector don't believe you when you are a woman, including media house owners who are hesitant to trust female sports journalists as they do with male sports journalists.

"However, this mentality is beginning to change. I would say because I loved what I was doing, I was not discouraged. I continued to work hard and with passion. It turned out that I was as capable as my male colleagues," Uwamahoro says.

"I was also encouraged by my followers, whether on radio or television, who kept encouraging me and appreciating what I was doing," she says.

Uwamahoro's goal is to increase visibility of women's sports and also to encourage many women who love sports but are afraid, by telling them that everything is possible.

Uwamahoro worked on Radio Huguka before joining Radio Rwanda and later Rwanda Television.

Assumpta Mukeshimana

Behind Uwamahoro is Assumpta Mukeshimana, a sports journalist on TV1 and Radio 1, another female household name in the sports industry.

The married mother of two joined sports journalism in 2011, driven by the love of sports and passion for journalism.

"First and foremost, I loved the media and I chose Sports because I also loved sports so much, I felt I would be happy if I got the chance to be a sports journalist. It was really my dream," says Mukeshimana.

Like most female sports journalists, Mukeshimana tried her hand at sports especially in high school, playing basketball and handball.

Knowing that sports is a man's world, Mukeshimana went in with a mission of proving a point and to show men that she was capable of doing what they were doing.

"Of course, sometimes you meet people who discourage you, telling you that you can't do it. What I have done and am doing is to work hard, focusing on goals and training constantly, ignoring those discouraging me,"

"The goal is to go beyond and above the level I am at now, to work hard and seek opportunities even at the international level," says Mukeshimana.

Ruth Rigoga

She is one of the common faces on TV and social media. Rigoga features on RTV Kick-off and has over the years excelled in a field that is mainly a preserve for men -sports journalism and nothing will make her back down. Not even naysayers.

Her storytelling skills and detailed analysis have endeared her to many sports lovers and she's ranked among the best sports journalists in Rwanda.

Ruth Rigoga.

The mother of one is actually married but can be mistaken for a girl given her sporty nature and 'tomboy' style. Chances are when you bump into her, she will be wearing shorts and push-ins.

Despite appearing smiling and determined to do her work, Rigoga says she has had to endure a lot of negativities, including people who discourage her or want to underlook her work because she is a woman.

Rigoga's love for sports dates way back as a child. She did not just love sports, she also tried her hand on many games, especially football, which she played at the national level and actually indirectly led her into journalism.

"It is a long story but my whole life has been about sports. I tried playing very many games as I grew up, especially football. I studied high school on scholarship because of playing football," Rigoga recalls.

Upon completing high school, she was playing for the female team of AS Kigali before she ventured into the media, beginning with Isango Star in July 2010.

"I started off doing a talk show dubbed 'Women in Sports' on Isango Star, which was presented by female sports journalists," she recalls.

At the time, she juggled radio with studies as she was pursuing a degree in journalism at University of Rwanda (UR).

In 2012, she was poached by the all-new 98.7 KFM, radio station which was owned by Nation Media Group (NMG), but it would later terminate operations in June 2016.

She was immediately hired by the Gishushu-based Radio & TV 10, where she worked alongside other prominent sports journalists like Titty Thierry Kayishema, Jean Luc Imfurayacu, David Bayingana and Jean de Dieu Bagirishya (Jado Castar), among others.

Despite working in a male-dominated environment, Rigoga continued to stand out in the talk show 10 Sports, which was one of the most popular sports shows in Rwanda, if not the most popular.

In June 2019, she joined RBA where she presents two shows, 'RTV Sports and Kick-off, which are among the most-watched.

Rigoga says that it has not been easy at all, as she has had to defy many odds, including society stereotypes, negative comments and juggling motherhood and work.

"It hasn't been a smooth journey as it may seem. I have encountered many stumbling blocks along the way, especially people telling me things that demotivate me but I keep moving," Rigoga says.

Clarisse Uwimana

At no.4 is B&B Umwezi FM's Clarisse Uwimana, one of the prominent female sports Journalists.

Uwimana, commonly known in the media circles as 'ClaMama', joined the industry in 2015.

Clarisse Uwimana in the B&B FM Umwezi studio.

The globetrotting sports beauty says that ever since she was a kid, she loved sports and also played football at a professional level. She has shared impressive videos of herself juggling the ball.

When she graduated from high school in 2014, she thought it was the perfect time to explore the possibility of doing what she loved -sports journalism.

"I have played football for various teams including APR Women football club, As Kigali Women football club, Source du Kivu Women football in DRC and Citizens Women Football in Uganda.

Venturing into the world of sports means that you will encounter men all the time and you must be determined to fit in and prove yourself.

"When you are starting out it seems to be difficult because you meet so many men, so they are the ones you have to deal with most of time,"

"It seems like a challenge but it really doesn't matter because they are people like us and some will advise you on what to do but there are those who will discourage you. You stay focused on the goals and ignore the ones that discourage you and keep working," she says.

Uwimana remembers the first time she went to cover the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2017), the first time a woman from Rwanda did it.

Many were doubting her capabilities but she surprised many when she reported well and even had an exclusive interview with Senegalese legend El Hadji Diouf, who played for major teams, including Liverpool and her superiors were impressed.

"The officials said they were proud of me and affirmed that women can do it. It opened many doors for female sports journalists in Rwanda who also felt that they could do it. Previously they thought this was a preserve for foreigners,"

"My goal is to continue growing in my career as a professional sports journalist and to do things others have not done before. For example, I am the first female to commentate the English Premier League games on our broadcasters,"

"I am also doing it now during the Euros 2020. I want to continue in this direction and encourage many," says Uwimana.

Yvonne Iradukunda

At no.5 is fast-rising female sports journalist Yvonne Iradukunda. Though she joined the profession in November 2016, Iradukunda has gone on to prove herself as a formidable female voice in the sports world.

Yvonne Iradukunda.

"I loved football from the word go. Yes, I love other sports too but I am more attached to football because I played it."

"When you are starting out as a female sports journalist, many don't take you seriously and think it is something a woman can't do but eventually they accept when you show what you are capable of,"

Iradukunda says she believed and trusted in herself, which kept her going. Her goal is to work for major sports broadcasters and later venture into sports decision-making bodies.