Botswana: BOKA Readies for July 3

Gaborone — Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) Medical Commission will conduct an online seminar for return to play on July 3.

In an interview with BOPA in Gaborone on Thursday, BOKA president, Tshepo Bathai indicated that they had requested each club around the country to identify a SHE officer who would be trained.

He highlighted that they would be trained on government regulations, BOKA and the World Karate Federation (WKF) guidelines, as well as to guide them on how each club should operate in an effort to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Bathai said upon completion of the training, attendants would undergo testing to determine whether they understood what they were taught.

"We have to make sure that they understand since they are going to lead their clubs in following regulations, guidelines and adhering to COVID-19 protocols," he added.

He further said they would be given certificates to show that a particular individual would be responsible for SHE roles at their respective clubs.

After the seminar, he said operations would begin, starting with referees and coaches courses in Gaborone and Francistown respectively from July 9 to 11.

Bathai said they would also host qualification tournament in Francistown and Gaborone on August 28 to select a national team, which had not been held for two years.

From September 20 to 22, he said BOKA Youth training camp would be held in Gaborone, followed by Region 5 Championships in South Africa on September 25.

He indicated that the national team would partake in WKF Senior championship in Dubai from November 16 to 21 and BOKA club championship would be held in Gaborone on November 27.

BOKA president said another international assignment for the national team would be Africa Championships in Egypt from December 3 to 5.

Source : BOPA