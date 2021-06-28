Botswana: Malete, Molale Get Special Bicycles

Gaborone — Two of the country's top cyclists, Abeng Malete and Lloyd Molale, have each been gifted with Fulcrum Wind 55db wheel, a lighter carbon wheeled bicycle ideal for high performance in competitive races.

The bicycles worth P80 000 each were given to the two cyclists by a good Samaritan in the cycling community.

The bicycles because of the carbon wheels, are much lighter and stiffer compared to aluminium wheels and they are popular among many competitive riders.

Both Malete and Molale have always displayed impressive performance in the Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) 2020 National Championships events and other competitive local races.

Malete of Jwaneng Cycling Club is the 2020 BCA National Road Champion while Team Swift Cycling Club's Molale is the 2020 BCA National Time Trial Champion.

Molale said although the bike was not the lightest, it was much lighter compared to his previous bike, a KTM Revelator 57cm.

He said it would make his efforts of maintaining high speeds much easier adding that paddling efforts would no longer be heavy.

"With a weight of about eight kilograms, the bicycles are perfect for flat races, which is basically what we have mostly in Botswana," stated Molale.

He was confident of a better performance during the next edition of the Tour de Limpopo and other upcoming races.

Similarly with Malete, he said the new bike would enhance his performance adding that he would be able to beat his previous race times and reach preferred target.

"My aim is to do better on national championships this year, than I did last year," he said.

Classifying the bike rotors as all-rounder racing wheels, Malete said they were faster on descends and said one of the advantages of the wheels in the Fulcrum bike, was their ability to instantly stop when one applies emergency brakes on descends.

Malete further noted that tyre punctures would be a thing of the past saying the tyres used had hard shells.

David Lebalelo, National Coach; UCI Coach Level 2, applauded the gesture saying it was a bonus for the boys' cycling career. He said by getting the Fulcrum Wind 55db wheels, expectations were that they would go further in cycling.

"These are some of the top competitive riders in Botswana," he said.

Lebalelo indicated that in cycling, a lighter bicycle with proper racing wheels go together.

Source : BOPA