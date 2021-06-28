West Africa: Nigeria Helps Sierra Leone to Establish Accident Investigation Agency

28 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), is to provide technical support for the setting up of the Sierra Leone Aircraft Accident Incident Investigation Bureau (SL-AAIIB).

This followed the conclusion of a recent two-day fact-finding mission to the Sierra Leone Aircraft Accident Incident Investigation Bureau (SL-AAIIB) by the AIB-N.

This is the second time AIB-N will be assisting member countries in the sub-region to establish their independent investigation agencies.

It would be recalled that the Bureau offered similar support to the Gambia in establishing its accident investigation agency.

The agency, which is now rated as a regional leader in aircraft accident investigation has also assisted Sao Tome and Principe to conduct investigation into an aircraft crash.

The team led by Mr Adeniji Oni examined the Establishment of SL-AAIIB, Development of Legislation, Regulations, Manuals and Guidance Materials.

