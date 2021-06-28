Eritrean National Cycling Championship 2021 Concludes

27 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 27 June 2021- The Eritrean National Cycling Championship 2021 that began on 25 June with Individual Time Trial competition in 'Elite' groups and under 23 as well as in women categories concludes today, 27 June at the Selaa Daero-Asmara road covering 155 km.

In the Elite group Dawit Yemane from ASBECO stood first finishing the race in 3 hours, 48 minutes, and 42 seconds; Professional Cyclist Merhawi Kudus from 'Astana', Kazakhstan Club, finished second in 3 hours and 50 minutes while Professional Cyclist Metkel Eyob from 'Terengganu" Malaysian Club, finished third in 3 hours, 50 minutes and 2 seconds.

Accordingly, Dawit Yemane became the winner of the Eritrean National Cycling Championship 2021.

In the under 23 (U23) category, Efrem Gebrehiwet from Sembel Club stood first finishing the competition in 3 hours, 50 minutes, and 3 seconds; Petros Mengis from Eri-Tel Club stood second finishing in 3 hours, 50 minutes, and 7 seconds while Hager Andemariam from Eri-Tel Club stood third finishing the race in 3 hours, 50 minutes and 24 seconds.

In the Individual Time Trial race Elite group that took place on 25 June, Professional Cyclist Merhawi Kudus stood first and became "the fastest cyclist" in the Eritrean Cycling Championship 2021. Professional Cyclist Mekseb Debesai from the 'Bic-Aid' German Club stood second while Dawit Yemane from 'ASBECO' Club stood third.

