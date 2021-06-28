Sudan: First Khartoum International Documentary Film Festival in July

Khartoum — The first Khartoum international documentary film festival will open at the Friendship Hall here on 7 July under the motto "The documentary film is the memory of the people".

All Sudanese living inside or outside the country have been invited to present their documentary films as of 10 June.

Films submissions will continue at the festival's technical committee venue at the Salon for Creativity and Culture at the Almulazmeen suburb of Omdurman until 5 July.

Online entry forms can also be sent through the website: Kidff.com.

Each participant is allowed to participate with just one film.

Festival prizes will carry the names of four influential Sudanese film directors:

The first prize (worth 750,000 Sudanese pounds) is named after the late filmmaker Director, Jadalla Jubara.

The second prize of 600,000 pounds carries the name of film director Ibrahim Shaddad, while the third prize (worth 350,000 pounds) is dedicated to amateur filmmakers and carries the name of the late film director Tariq Fraijoun.

The fourth prize (worth 250,000 pounds) is open for competition by students from communication and multimedia colleges and is named after director Abdelrahman Najdi.

Festival president Salah Hassan Mudawwi considered the event an opportunity to reflect Sudan's distinct civilizations and cultures and its vast natural resources that need to be promoted and acquaint the World with.

Documentary film production had started in Sudan since the British colonial era when many of Sudan's major monuments and events have been documented.