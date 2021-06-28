Tanzania: 'Don't Fear New Work Permits'

26 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanians have been advised not to fear the government's decision to simplify issuance of work permits for foreigners but should instead acquire necessary skills and right attitude to work to compete in the market.

This is after the government announced that the application system for work permits has been completed and was awaiting an official launch in August, this year. The move is aimed at creating a conducive environment for investment in the country.

In view of that, the issuance of work permits for foreigners that currently takes a minimum of 90 days will henceforth take a maximum of 24 hours following completion of an improved online application system.

The deputy permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for Labour, Youth, Employment and the Disabled, Prof Jamal Katundu, was quoted saying that the government has been reviewing various rules and regulations and improving them to keep up with the times and investors demands.

"To begin with, we have made significant changes in employment permits, by introducing an online system for foreign nationals which has helped reduce complaints of permit delays," he said.

In response, Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) executive director Aggrey Mlimuka said there was no need to fear expatriates because expatriates were employed everywhere in the world and if Tanzania wants to discourage that, it will also discourage investments.

