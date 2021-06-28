Tunisia: Bizerte - Full Lockdown Considered in Greater Bizerte Amid Spike in Infections (Governor)

27 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A full lockdown is planned in Greater Bizerte amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and a potential excess of 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Governor of Bizerte Mohamed Gouider told TAP Sunday.

This measure could be taken during the next meeting of the regional committee to combat disasters, said the governor, adding the full lockdown will involve the delegations of North Bizerte, South Bizerte, Zarzouna and Menzel Jemil.

Amid the spread of the virus, oxygen-supported beds will be increased from 195 to 300 distributed in various hospitals of the region, Gouider added, noting that awareness campaigns will be stepped up in various localities of the governorate.

Two vaccination centers will be set up in Mateur and Ras Jebel to vaccinate people aging 60, Head of the Local Health Directorate of Bizerte Ibtissem Blanco told TAP.

