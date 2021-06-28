Namibia: Mother Goes to Jail for Abandoning Baby

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman was this week sentenced in the Mariental Magistrate's Court to a fine of N$3 000 or six months' imprisonment for child neglect.

The woman, Ester Garoes, was sentenced on Tuesday, after she admitted that she abandoned her four-month-old baby girl without any adult supervision for four days in April.

Garoes, who informed the court she is employed casually as a domestic worker, is currently in prison, as she could not pay the fine.

She told the court that she left her baby at home with no adult supervision for four days when she went to visit her boyfriend on 8 April.

The court was also informed that Garoes has three other children, aged 18, 13 and two.

She was arrested after a neighbour who suspected that something was amiss as Garoes' baby had been crying for days on end had called the police.

Social workers at Mariental have taken Garoes' children into their care.

"Yes, I knew it was wrong when I left the child, not in a bad condition, but I just wanted to go for a short while," said Garoes, a resident of the Hardap plots near Mariental.

She also said she had a drinking problem and was not able to take good care of her children. Given her circumstances, she did not have an objection to her baby being placed in the care of a paternal aunt, Garoes said.

Public prosecutor Loide Nghixulifwa told the court that a social worker will be tasked to ensure that the rest of Garoes' children are also placed in good care.