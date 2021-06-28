Nigeria: Anambra PDP Primary - House Minority Caucus, Saraki Congratulate Ozigbo

Abuja — The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives and a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday congratulated the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo, on his emergence as the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6, 2021, Anambra State governorship election.

The caucus in a statement issued by its leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, commended other aspirants for their display of the spirit of sportsmanship leading to the successful conduct of the primary for the election.

It, therefore, charged all the aspirants and critical stakeholders of the party in the state to quickly come together and present a formidable common front that would lead the party to victory in the election.

The lawmakers said: "Given the popularity of our party and candidate in this election, I have no iota of doubt that with the concerted effort of all, nothing will be in the way of the PDP to take over governance in Anambra State on November 6, 2021, in line with the wishes and aspiration of the Anambra people. Once more, congratulations to the PDP and the people of Anambra State."

Meanwhile, Saraki, while congratulating Ozigbo on his victory in a statement signed on his behalf by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, also appealed to leaders of the PDP across the state to rally round the candidate so as to ensure victory for the party in the election.

Saraki noted that Ozigbo emerged from a keenly contested primary election, and that his emergence would definitely ruffle some feathers in some quarters.

He urged the candidate to be magnanimous in victory and immediately commence reaching out to all his co-aspirants in order to ensure that they all work together as a team for the victory of the party in the gubernatorial election.

According to the statement, "Ozigbo must let all his co-aspirants know that there is 'no victor and no vanquished' in the just concluded primary election. The victory is for our great party, and his immediate efforts should be geared towards convincing all that he is a team player and ready to work with them to ensure victory for the party that can best represent the interest of the Anambra people."