Egypt: 52nd Edition of the Cairo International Book Fair

The General Egyptian Book Organization's preparations are afoot for the launch of the 52nd Cairo International Book Fair, which is scheduled to run from June 30 to July 15, 2021.

The 2021 fair will be held under the slogan "In Reading is Life", and will take place from 30 June to 15 July.

The book fair will be held at Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo's Fifth Settlement.

About 25 countries from four continents are set to take part in the fair with the participation of 1,218 Egyptian and foreign publishers.

Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem confirmed that Egypt will increase the number of exhibition's days, in order to support the book and publishing industry.

The minister stressed that the fair will adhere to all precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in addition to applying the electronic reservation system to facilitate exhibition visitors.

She also issued directives to launch the "Your Culture is Your Book" initiative during the fair, which includes hundreds of books from different publishing houses, with all books under this initiative EGP 20 or below

Electronic reservation to attend the event will be available through the official website, to determine the numbers of entries and exits. This aims to prevent congestion at the gates, as is the case with major international exhibitions and fairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Fair will honour late Egyptian writer Yehia Haqqi, who is considered the father of the short story in Egypt and one of the pioneers of the contemporary short story format in the Arab world.

Spain will participate in the 52nd edition of the Cairo International Book Fair which will be held from June 30 to July 15, the Spanish embassy said.

In a press release, the embassy added that Spanish Ambassador to Egypt Ramón Gil Casares will attend the inauguration of the fair.

Spain's participation in the event is meant to underline keenness on enhancing ties with Egyptian and Arab publishing houses, the embassy said, highlighting Egypt's position as a center for translating books.