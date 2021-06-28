Egypt: The Big 5 Construct Egypt

The third edition of The Big 5 Construct Egypt 2021 will host more than 180 construction brands from over 18 countries, alongside 35 free-to-attend education workshops and newly launched features The Big 5 Egypt Leadership Conference and The Big 5 Impact Awards.

The event which comes with the support of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities & Urban Communities, Egypt, are held at the Cairo International Convention Center during June 26-29.

The Big 5 Construct Egypt will be open to visitors from 26th of June at 11AM and will showcase the latest construction products, services, and insights until 29th June 2021.

Sponsored by Egypt's Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, the event will also offer 35 free workshops, a conference, and an award ceremony.

The third edition of Egypt's most prominent construction event will open its doors at 11 am. The event will be home to more than 180 construction brands from over 18 countries.

Muhammed Kazi, Vice President at event organizer DMG events, says: "It has been some time since we have been able to welcome the industry to live events and we are delighted to be back in Cairo next week. Egypt continues to present great opportunities for construction professionals and The Big 5 Construct Egypt is the perfect platform for the community to safely reconnect to revitalize business activities, rebuild partnerships, and network with peers, all by meeting face-to-face."

The event offers free-to-attend CPD certified talks across several critical themes including BIM, Sustainability and Project management, presenting a unique opportunity for visitors to stay up to date on trends in the sector while gaining continuing professional development points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Company Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, the expo will host for the first time The Big 5 Egypt Leadership Conference, scheduled to welcome an exclusive line-up of African Ministers and local experts over three days to explore the sector's future contribution toward economic growth and diversification in Egypt.

Finally, The Big 5 Egypt Impact Awards Ceremony will also take place for the first time. The ceremony will acknowledge industry success in construction across 19 categories, shining a light on Egypt's most outstanding construction & infrastructure projects, leaders and young construction professionals, and feats of inclusion and diversity.The Big 5 Construct Egypt will bring together an international audience of serious buyers and local and overseas suppliers for a unique opportunity to put your company at the center of the country's new economic prosperity.

The Big 5 Construct Egypt is set to take place at Egypt's International Exhibition Center. This leading international construction event will bring together influential decision-makers, innovators and suppliers from the region and beyond for four days of business and networking opportunities.

The country's booming construction market has placed itself as the leading contributor to GDP growth in the region, with 473 billion dollars' worth of active projects in North Africa and more than 366 billion dollars worth of projects lie in Egypt.