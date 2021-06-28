Egypt: Emigration Min - Egyptian Expats in Us, Canada to Extend Donations to Decent Life Initiative

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram said an event will be launched on September 25 to collect donations from Egyptian expats in the US and Canada for the presidential initiatives of Decent Life and Survival Boats.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister said the event will be organized under the auspices of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli.

Makram made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Ministry of Planning, members of Decent Life Foundation and Laila Pence, the president and co-founder of Pence Wealth Management, and one of America's top wealth advisors.

Pence was also recognized in Forbes as a 2021 Best-In-State wealth advisor.

Makram underlined the importance of promoting cooperation to encourage Egyptian expats to invest in their homeland to benefit from the economic development realized.

She referred to several success stories of Egyptian expats who invested in Egypt.

Head of the Planning Ministry's regional planning sector Laila Maghib said the government is keen on promoting economic growth and realizing progress in villages nationwide.

She said the ministry launched several promising projects in various Egyptian governorates.

Meanwhile, members of Decent Life Foundation delegation said the presidential initiative of Decent Life has since its launch implemented many projects.

The delegation noted that the initiative also aims to eradicate digital illiteracy and develop health, education and housing services in various parts of the country.

For her part, Pence hailed the development realized in Egypt in various domains, stressing that Egypt is witnessing a new era that requires cooperation of all parties.

She underlined the importance of keeping Egyptian expats updated about the achievements being realized in Egypt, especially as the investment climate is promising.