Egypt: Sisi Affirms Egypt's Support to Iraq's Unity, Restoration of Stability

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed Egypt's supportive stance to Iraq's unity and its efforts to restore security and stability along with keenness on enhancing its role in the Arab region, pledging Cairo's full backing to the Iraqi people in all fields at the bilateral level or through a tripartite cooperation involving Iraq, Egypt and Jordan, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The Egyptian president's remarks were made during his meeting on Sunday with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi as part of his current visit to Iraq.

During the meeting, Sisi noted that Egypt's backing to Iraq comes within the framework of its policy based on entrenching the principle of uniting ranks with the aim of achieving stability, prosperity and progress for all sisterly Arab countries.

Sisi stressed the depth and mightiness of relations binding Egypt and Iraq at all levels, expressing appreciation of the Egyptian people and government to Iraq in view of its central role in the region and based on its outstanding civilization and history.

Egypt is very keen on continuing work in order to promote ties with Iraq in all fields especially the parliamentary one, Sisi noted.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi speaker welcomed the historic visit by President Sisi to Baghdad, asserting that it could contribute to expanding horizons of cooperation between the two sides at all levels.

Halbousi also asserted that Iraq has cherished its close historic ties with Egypt, praising its role in maintaining the security and stability of Iraq and the whole Arab region.

He also said Iraq is looking forward to promoting relations between the two countries especially in the parliamentary domain, taking into consideration the long expertise and history of the Egyptian parliament.