Egypt: Interior Minister Probes With Yemeni Counterpart Security Cooperation

27 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfiq received on Sunday 27/6/2021 his Yemeni counterpart Ibrahim Ali Hidan currently visiting Egypt at the head of a high-level Yemeni delegation to boost partnership relations between the interior ministries in the two countries and discuss issues of mutual concern.

The Yemeni minister appreciated Egypt's stances supporting the stability of political and security conditions in Yemen, affirming that Yemen's security agencies look forward to more security cooperation with their Egyptian counterparts to face the challenges including the phenomena of terrorism and extremism.

He stressed the importance of developing framework of security cooperation and bilateral ties between the two countries to face the challenges.

The Yemeni minister also welcomed expanding aspects of security cooperation in the field of training.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultation on security challenges.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X