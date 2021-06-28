Egypt: Interior Minister Probes With Yemeni Counterpart Security Cooperation

Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfiq received on Sunday 27/6/2021 his Yemeni counterpart Ibrahim Ali Hidan currently visiting Egypt at the head of a high-level Yemeni delegation to boost partnership relations between the interior ministries in the two countries and discuss issues of mutual concern.

The Yemeni minister appreciated Egypt's stances supporting the stability of political and security conditions in Yemen, affirming that Yemen's security agencies look forward to more security cooperation with their Egyptian counterparts to face the challenges including the phenomena of terrorism and extremism.

He stressed the importance of developing framework of security cooperation and bilateral ties between the two countries to face the challenges.

The Yemeni minister also welcomed expanding aspects of security cooperation in the field of training.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultation on security challenges.