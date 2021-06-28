Namibia: Less Slaughtering Lessens Meatco's Revenue

THE state-owned Meat Corporation of Namibia has reported a loss of N$118 million for the 2021 financial year. This is due to fewer cattle slaughtered for the year under review.

Financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2021 show at least 60% fewer animals were slaughtered by the company, and has brought in only about N$873 million in revenue.

In 2019, over 116 000 head of cattle were slaughtered, and the company earned around N$1,78 billion.

Set up to serve, promote and coordinate the interests of livestock producers in Namibia, Meatco has subsidiaries in Norway, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

It is also tasked with stabilising Namibia's meat industry.

Although sales at group level have dropped by over N$911 million this year, gross profit margins have increased from 4% to 8,7%.

This means the company has improved significantly when comparing input costs to revenue gained.

The gross profit earned from the minimal revenue in 2021 at N$75,9 million is more than that earned the previous year at N$72,9 million.

The cattle slaughtered cost the company N$797 million, and in 2020 carried a bill of N$1,71 billion.

Meatco also has to erect, rent, purchase, stabilise, optimally utilise and maintain abattoirs and other meat factories in the public interest, and market products within Namibia or elsewhere to the best advantage of livestock producers in Namibia.

If it were not for high administrative costs, the company would have made a profit.

For 2021, administrative expenses stood at N$167 million, slightly lower than N$171 million expended in 2020.

Other than sales, Meatco also earned N$19 million in other income, but when matched against finance costs of N$47 million the company slumped down to a N$118 million loss for the year.

In 2020, the loss was reduced by a tax refund of over N$85 million.

For 2021 Meatco recorded an income tax expense of N$47 000.

This indicates the company has indeed improved to an extent.

Meatco boasts a balance sheet worth N$1,1 billion, with assets mainly tied up in property, plants and equipment, as well as a huge deferred tax asset of N$270 million.

On the reflex, liabilities stand at N$679 million, with interest-bearing liabilities involving the lion's share of N$324 million.

It has been highlighted in the past that the company has cash flow problems and highly depends on overdrafts for its operational expenditure.

According to its financial statements, Meatco's directors are devising strategies to generate positive cash flows from operation and profitability.

This is mainly made possible by controlling the cattle purchase price, and the purchasing of good quality cattle.

FUTURE PLANS

The company says plans are underway to push for more production from emerging producers in the Otavi, Tsumeb, and Grootfontein areas, as they can potentially deliver an additional 10 000 slaughter cattle to Meatco every year.

On its weaner production, the company said "finishing off weaners in the feedlot to quality slaughter weight is costly".

Meatco said it is committed to signing supply contracts with feeders, and this will also sustain its operations during the off-season between October and January.

This stream has the potential to deliver 30 000 head of cattle and reduce the number of weaners exported to South Africa annually, the company said in its report.

PRICING REVIEW

The Namibian has previously reported that producers are unsatisfied with revenue received for ready-to-slaughter animals from abattoirs.

As a result, many are resorting to weaner production.

According to the report, a price strategy is being formulated to ensure a transparent and competitive pricing structure in line with Meatco's markets to attract the right quality product at the right price.

The report states the pricing committee has realigned the pricing policy to allow for both the realisation of past and future performance.

"Market realisation and producer prices are the two main drivers of profitability," the report reads.

They said weekly analyses are performed on market realisation and profitability.

The recently approved delegation of authority allows for the segregation of duties in terms of approval of weekly producer prices.

The pricing committee will make recommendations to the corporation's leader, who will set weekly producer prices.

"By pricing our products according to their economic value and differentiating them, the corporation will have completed the first step of the strategic pricing process," the report reads.

Meatco will develop prices tailored to various market segments to remain competitive, sustainable and profitable.

To set prices sustainably, an initial price window with a ceiling and floor price would be determined.

The financials were to be presented at the company's annual general meeting today, however, the meeting has been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Email: [email protected],com.na