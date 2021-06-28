Nigeria: I'll Fight Politics of Godfatherism As APC Chair - Moniedafe

A former chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), FCT chapter, Sunny Sylvester Moniedafe, has said his leadership will end politics of godfatherism in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if he is given the mandate at the next national convention to be the party's national chairman.

Moniedafe, a 65-year-old politician from Adamawa State, stated this at the weekend in Abuja, while answering questions from newsmen shortly after a strategic consultative meeting with APC stakeholders from Taraba State.

The aspirant, who said his leadership would not tolerate godfatherism in the choice of candidates for elections, added that he would ensure the provisions of the party's constitution were strictly adhered to.

He said his leadership would adopt dialogue as a strategy for conflict resolution, stressing that the APC needed an experienced politician to lead it to victory in the 2023 polls.

He said his administration would demonstrate transparency in the scheme of things and ensure synergy among the three arms of government - legislature, executive and judiciary.

"Nigerians must have the best; the issue of godfather must stop. Nigerians are behind me, God is behind me. I will do the right things," he said.