Nigeria: Anambra Governorship - 11 APC Aspirants Reject Primary Poll Result

Eleven governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called for the cancellation of the party's primary election held at the weekend.

The aspirants, led by Chief George Moghalu, told newsmen at a press conference yesterday in Awka, the Anambra State capital, that the process was allegedly hijacked by some enemies of the party in the country.

They also called on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to terminate the electoral panel headed by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Moghalu said: "The voting materials that were supposed to have been distributed to all the 326 wards in the state as early as 8am according to the election committee guidelines, arrived at about 6:45pm. On the final note, we call for the cancellation of the election."

The aspirants, who protested against the process are; Chief George Moghalu, Chief Maxwell Okoye, Rev. Godwin Okonkwo, Mr. Benson Etiaba, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Mr. Igwebuike, Mr. Azuka Okwuosa and four others.