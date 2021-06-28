Malawi: Dct Drills Kasungu Journalists in Covid-19 Fight

28 June 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Journalists operating in Kasungu District have been urged to report passionately about Covid 19 pandemic related issues by a non-governmental organisation known as Development Communication Trust (DCT) a press conference held at Kasungu on last week on Thursday.

DCT Social behaviour change program manager Edna Bvalani said journalists have the power to change people's mindset on covid-19 pandemic fight including encouraging them to take the jab.

Bvalani said, the community need to adopt and sustain positive behaviours which prevent the further spread and transmission of the virus.

"As DCT, we have embarked on the sensitization campaign where we want the community in Malawi to be in forefront demanding Covid-19 vaccine and live positively on their own in a bid to arrest the pandemic," said Bvalani.

"Therefore as media, you need to minimize the negative reporting on the pandemic and promote dissemination of positive information to empower the community to take up the responsibility in fighting against Covid-19 spread," she added.

Concurring with Bvalani, Kasungu Hospital Public Relations Officer Catherine Yoweli said: "The third wave has come with full force because people have the tendency of relaxing when the affected numbers go down.

"As such, we call upon media practitioners to take up the responsibility in giving out the current facts about covid-19 prevention measures so that we bury the pandemic myth in the community so that they start living positively."

Yoweli further revealed that for the past three days Kasungu only has recorded 59 new cases and one death.

The Covid-19 prevention and the jab demand creation is a two month project which aims at promoting positive attitude and sustainability of covid-19 prevention measures targeting 10 district with funding of K18.3 million.

