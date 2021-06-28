Nigeria: ... Arrests 7 Drug Barons in Nasarawa

28 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Muhammed

The National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, Nasarawa State Command, said it has arrested seven suspected drug barons in the state.

State Commandant of the agency, Justice Arinze, who revealed this in Lafia on Sunday, said one of the suspected drug barons lost his life in the Lafia Correctional Centre.

He said over 100 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing about 1 ton have been recovered from a suspected drug baron in Lafia town.

Arinze also explained that about 400 liters of codeine were intercepted on Lafia-Makurdi road, adding that 45 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing about 450 kilograms were recovered in a warehouse in Lafia.

He said, in the past one year, no fewer than 439 drug suspects were apprehended that made up of 431 males and 8 females. He said the commas made a total drug seizure of 2220kilograms or 2.20 tons of narcotics and psychotropic substance from different parts of the state.

Arinze raised the alarm that hardly his men will stop and search Okada/ Keke NAPEP riders and commercial bus without recovering psychotropic substances. He attributed the high rate of trafficking and consumption of illicit drugs to the period of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X