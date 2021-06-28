Nigeria: ... Arrests 7 Drug Barons in Nasarawa

The National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, Nasarawa State Command, said it has arrested seven suspected drug barons in the state.

State Commandant of the agency, Justice Arinze, who revealed this in Lafia on Sunday, said one of the suspected drug barons lost his life in the Lafia Correctional Centre.

He said over 100 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing about 1 ton have been recovered from a suspected drug baron in Lafia town.

Arinze also explained that about 400 liters of codeine were intercepted on Lafia-Makurdi road, adding that 45 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing about 450 kilograms were recovered in a warehouse in Lafia.

He said, in the past one year, no fewer than 439 drug suspects were apprehended that made up of 431 males and 8 females. He said the commas made a total drug seizure of 2220kilograms or 2.20 tons of narcotics and psychotropic substance from different parts of the state.

Arinze raised the alarm that hardly his men will stop and search Okada/ Keke NAPEP riders and commercial bus without recovering psychotropic substances. He attributed the high rate of trafficking and consumption of illicit drugs to the period of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.