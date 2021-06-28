Tanzania: Samia Spurs/Stirs Sport, Arts Growth

AS the country marks 100 days since President Samia Suluhu Hassan came to power, significant progress has been made within this short period to improve sports and arts sectors.

Her latest directives to improve CCM owned stadia across the country and the establishment of sports academies in all regions will certainly make significant turning point to development of sports in the country.

President Samia issued the directives when she addressed youth at the Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza Region recently.

The president was clearly not satisfied with the venues owned by the ruling party and instructed party leaders to use the opportunity offered by the government as approved in its 2021/2022 fiscal budget of removing Value Added Tax (VAT) on imported artificial turfs. The move aims at encouraging the improvement of the venues.

She said that if the party finds it difficult to raise funds, they should search for investors, who will help them in fixing the stadiums.

Tabling the 2021/2022 budget estimate that was later approved by legislators, Finance and Planning Minister Mwigulu Nchemba proposed VAT exemption on artificial grass with HS Code 5703.30.00 and 5703.20.00 for football pitches in city councils.

According to the proposal, the city councils which qualify for the artificial turf VAT exemption are Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya, Arusha, Tanga and Dodoma.

Other than ordering on the improvement of stadia, President Samia instructed Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa to consider establishing sports academies in various regions to aid sports growth.

She also urged the Ministry to increase efforts to resolve challenges facing artists and athletes as the two sectors are significant sources of employment to most youths.

President Samia made this call at the State House during a swearing-in occasion of some of the Deputy Permanent Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries and heads of the Public Institutions.

She directed Bashungwa to work on the challenges hindering the development of the sports and arts sectors due to their essential role in employing most young Tanzanians besides bringing revenue to the country.

The president believes the two sectors will be very productive to the Tanzanians and the country if all challenges hindering their development are resolved or alleviated.

In April, during the swearing ceremony held at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma, President Samia directed the newly appointed Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Pauline Gekul, to develop and support women sports in the country.

During that occasion, she expressed her disappointment to see women teams missing the warm reception after doing well in the international level tournaments.

In the short period of her leadership, President Samia has executed plans to establish a sports development fund that would support national teams in preparations for numerous competitions.

Other than highlighting issues regarding the sports sector, President Samia noted that artists would begin being paid royalties for their works played on television, radio or online from December this year.