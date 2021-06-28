Tanzania: 'Samia a Result, Development-Oriented Leader'

IN just her 100 days in the office, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has already proved her boldness in shaping the country by completing the ongoing projects, coming up with new ones as well as promoting the welfare of Tanzanians.

This can easily be observed through different appointments that she has done, on aligning a team of government leaders to assis her on implementing the development agenda.

The Head of State has also made it clear on her vision under a slogan 'The United Republic of Tanzania---Work Contunues' which can be literally considered as newly coined motto after the theme 'We mean business' (unofficial translation of 'Hapa Kazi Tu') that was introduced by the former President, the late John Magufuli.

On her first move in shaping her government, President Samia, after appointing Dr Phillip Mpango as the Vice President, aligned the cabinet to her taste.

The cabinet mini reshuffle came after promoting the former Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mpango to his current position, the Vice- President.

A mini cabinet reshuffle saw President Samia bringing in five new faces and relocating nine others.

In her speech shortly after swearing in the Chief Secretary Ambassador Hussein Kattanga new cabinet ministers and their deputies at Chamwino State House in Dodoma, President Samia reminded the appointees to serve the public diligently, saying their presence in office won't be meaningful without discharging their duties efficiently.

The president recalled that all ministers and government executives are servants of the people and must strive to resolve challenges facing ordinary citizens by effectively implementing development programmes.

The Head of State urged ministers to move across the country and resolve people's problems, warning that whoever fails to comply with directives will be shown the exit door.

"I will be watching you closely, we are here to serve the citizens, I will not hesitate to drop those who will record poor performance," she strongly warned.

She added: "You must make sure this ark reaches the intended destination, whether we come across strong or weak winds."

President Samia insisted that all ministers, deputy ministers and other public officials should serve the government with the aim of attaining the country's development goals.

She said they must work together by coordinating their activities and supporting each other, instead of working in segments.

"You must work together and resolve problems when they occur, we are serving one government and for the same people," she noted.

The Head of State directed ministers to help each other in pushing government agendas in Parliament.

She said ministers must do everything in their capacity to move the government businesses forward no matter the challenges they face in the process.

In another development, President Samia explained her decisions to appoint and re-allocate ministers in the mini-reshuffle she carried out.

She said Prof Palamagamba Kabudi was shifted to Constitutional and Legal Affairs since he was competent in the field while Ambassador Liberata Mulamula was appointed as Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation due to her long time experience in the diplomacy and foreign affairs.

On the same note, the President said she appointed Dr Mwigulu Nchemba to the portfolio of the Ministry for Finance and Planning because of being well trained in the area of economics and that Mr Geoffrey Mwambe was positioned to Investment portfolio under Prime Minister's Office due to his background of heading the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC).

She also extended the trust on the new Minister of State-President's Office Public Service Management and Good Governance Mohamed Mchengerwa, Prof Kitila Mkumbo (Industry and Trade) as well as Pauline Gekul (Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports), expressing optimism that would deliver to the maximum expectations.

"I have also seen the importance of adding a deputy minister in the ministry of Works and Transport, and I believe Mwita Waitara will help the Minister, Eng Leonard Chamuriho to discharge various activities under their docket," noted the Head of State.

In her new cabinet lineup, President Samia transferred Ms Ummy Mwalimu to the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments, replacing Selemani Jafo, who was appointed the Minister of State, Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment).

She expressed her optimism that the team will make a better combination and that ministers will work as a team to deliver. Moreover, President Samia jolted the political class with a warning against early campaigning for the 2025 presidency.

She said the focus must be on serving wananchi and that their records will speak out by themselves.

According to the president, experience has shown that in every second term of the administration, politicians focus on next elections instead of serving the public.

"I want to tell you that you must stop it, put more focus on serving the country, your records will always define you, I will be putting my eyes on you... so closely," she said.