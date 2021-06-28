Tanzania: Private Sector Embraces Future With Optimism

MEMBERS of the private sector yesterday gave testimonies on how the first 100 days of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's regime has positively impacted their activities.

Speaking at a forum organized by the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) to mark 100 days of Ms Samia's presidency, the private sector actors cherished the new leader, expressing optimism about the future.

Ms Brenda Msangi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Comprehensive Community-Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT), said President Samia has been strategic.

"From the beginning she stressed that she is the female President, capable and started her reign by rebranding her government," said Ms Msangi.

The CCBRT CEO added that the president outlined how reducing maternal deaths was one of her priorities.

"We players of the private sector pledge our cooperation with the government. For instance, we at the CCBRT have heavily invested to support the government in reducing maternal deaths," she stated.

Mr Alkarim Dawood, Chairman of Transit-Cross border, said President Samia has built trust among them in the transport sector, noting that she has managed to reform the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), which makes the country more competitive in the region.

During President Samia's 100 days, a port improvement committee was formed, facilitating more engagement of stakeholders while a parking area for trucks heading to the Dar es Salaam Port has also been earmarked.

"We stakeholders have been involved in giving views for the ports' improvement," he admitted. President is also lauded for ensuring that policies and laws are changed to facilitate investment in agriculture.

Secretary of the Tanzania Sugar Manufacturers Association, Mr Deo Lyato commended the move, arguing that agriculture contributes to 27 per cent of the country's GDP and 58 per cent of the total number of jobs.

"Her decision to put special incentives to big projects, which are also available in agriculture, are highly welcomed... we thank the President for considering having special incentives in agriculture," he said.

Suzy Laiser from Tanzania Food processing Association (TAFOPA) expressed her optimism on the sector's improvement, recalling that President Samia has often regarded small processors.

Ms Laiser particularly welcomed President Samia's call to introduce industrial parks in all councils with the view of encouraging processing of goods.

"Thanks to the president, people are increasingly understating the importance of industrial parks, which include creating employment for youths, increasing production, quality packaging, and increasing the country's tax base," she said.

On his part, the Deputy chairman of Tanzania Association for Hawkers (Wamachinga), Mr Ernest Matondo, said the president has been reaching out to them and solving their problems.

He said the president's decision to visit the Kariakoo market was impactful since she addressed some of their burning issues on the spot.

According to Mr Matondo during the first 100 days of Samia's leadership, over 280 Wamachinga have secured loans amounting to 180m/- from financial institutions.

Meanwhile, CRDB Bank Managing Director Abdulmajid Musa Nsekela said liquidity has tremendously increased in local banks, thus, leading to increased loans to the private sector.

The increased liquidity was a result of more people depositing their money in banks after the president reinstated trust among them over the safety of their bank accounts.