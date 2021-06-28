Nigeria: NTI DG Task Teachers On Online Delivery Lessons Skills

28 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Director-General of the National Teachers' Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Professor Garba Dahuwa Azare has urged teachers to equip themselves to master the online delivery lessons skills.

Azare, who made the appealed at the Opening Ceremony of a 5-day workshop on "Course Development Online and Offline Delivery," weekend, in Kaduna, said the workshop is to bridge the gap of learning areas lost during the Covid-19 and other areas of utmost importance, not limited to security and entrepreneurship.

The DG commended the Commonwealth of Learning for taking such a giant step towards helping to train teachers on the online delivery of lessons.

He also appealed that the scope is expanded to cover teachers in all states of the federations and the FCT, Abuja.

