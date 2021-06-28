Nigeria: We Are Poorer With IPPIS, Says SSANU

28 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has lamented the introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) by the federal government has mutilated their salaries and made them poorer.

SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, stated this at the maiden North-east Zonal Executive meeting and workshop with the theme: "Team building for effective service delivery and strategic position for influencing the influencer" at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi over the weekend.

He said: "The major crux is that our 2009 agreement, that somersaulted agreement, that agreement that was not done with some levels of preparedness has given us so much problems as members of SSANU.

"Our members are suffering, our members are relegated in terms of welfare but we are not deterred although we have not arrived, we are still in the process.

"Individually at our different levels in our universities, some of us as branch leaders, we were able to convince our councils, our managements to understand that hazard is a hazard. Everybody is facing hazards in Nigeria, members of SSANU are facing hazards.

"We have convinced our councils and managements that we have started benefitting from this (hazard) allowances and then the almighty IPPIS came, and we crash-landed. Our salaries have been mutilated, our salaries have been fractured and today, we are poorer."

