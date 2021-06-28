Mozambique: Nyusi Confirms Clashes Near Palma

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday announced that the defence and security forces have frustrated another terrorist attack in Palma district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Speaking at the launch of year long celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling Frelimo Party, on 25 June 1962, Nyusi said the terrorists had tried "to make our festivities coincide with attacks around Palma".

They had been unsuccessful, he added, because "our young fighters said this morning 'we are celebrating by striking the enemy hard'. Right now the fighting is continuing".

25 June also marks the 46th anniversary of Mozambican independence. On Friday, Frelimo also re-inaugurated its national headquarters in central Maputo, after many months of building work.

Nyusi urged all Frelimo members and sympathisers to become actively involved in the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the party and in the preparations for the Frelimo 12th congress, scheduled for September 2022, in the southern city of Matola. The dates chosen - 23-28 September - concede with those of Frelimo's first congress, held in Dar es Salaam in 1962.

Nyusi said the 12th Congress will discuss political and ideological options and will decide on far-reaching questions about the life of the party and of the country.

The Congress, he added, will be "a moment of reflection and festivity, and of strengthening and consolidating the spirit of national unity, of peace and the promotion of development".

Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario stressed the importance of defeating the terrorists in Cabo Delgado.

He told reporters that all Mozambicans should be involved in the consolidation of peace, and in building a Mozambique of well-being.

"We need our country to live in peace", Rosario declared. "We are all called upon to consolidate peace".