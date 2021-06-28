Namibia: Young Guns Win 'Dog Fight' in Congo

A brilliant comeback victory by Connor van Schalkwyk set Namibia on course for a gripping 2-1 victory against Nigeria at the Africa Group IV Davis Cup competition in Brazzaville, Congo on Saturday.

The result put them through to yesterday's final against the Ivory Coast, but regardless of that result, the two finalists automatically gained promotion to Group III of the competition next year.

In the first singles match, the 17-year-old Van Schalkwyk put the Namibian team on course with a brilliant three-set victory against his Nigerian opponent, Uche Oparaoji, a performance that impressed Namibian coach Gerrie Dippenaar.

"This was one of my toughest days at the office. Wow man this Davis Cup, it's tough, and we can be so proud of Connor. He was 6-0 down, but we found a way for him to get back into it and he won the second set 6-3. In the final set he was 3-1 up, going strong, then he went 4-3 down, but he came back to win the third set 6-4. I'm so emotional, but this was tense, it was a real dog fight and we can all be so proud of this young boy," said Dippenaar.

That victory put Namibia 1-0 ahead in the tie, but Nigeria drew level when Connor's brother Codie lost the second singles match 6-1, 6-2 to Joseph Ubon, and Dippenaar paid credit to the Nigerian on a fine performance.

"It was a match of many chances, but Joseph just played out of his skin. One has to give credit where credit is due and he was absolutely on his game throughout the match. I think Cody had about 10 break points, but Joseph just served big serves every time," he said.

That brought the tie down to the final doubles match where Connor and the 19-year-old Codie withstood tremendous pressure and showed maturity beyond their years to prevail 6-4, 6-3. Dippenaar said it was a brilliant performance.

"We've done it Namibia! I'm so proud of this team and it's so awesome to be in Group III next year, and to everyone back home, thank you for your support, it was unbelievable. I wish you guys could see these two Van Schalkwyk brothers. They played doubles here at the highest level under pressure and I'm just so proud of them," he said.

That victory ensured that Namibia won the tie 2-1 and put them through to the final against the Ivory Coast, who beat Botswana 2-0 in the other semifinal.

Earlier Namibia had topped Pool A of the 10-nation tournament after winning all their group matches against Botswana, Angola, Uganda and Congo.

The Ivory Coast were also unbeaten in Pool B after beating Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal and Gabon.

Namibia and the Ivory Coast are now promoted to Africa Group III, where the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group IV.

This year's Group III tournament is scheduled to take place in Cairo in August and will be contested by Algeria, Benin, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Rwanda and the hosts, Egypt.