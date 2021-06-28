Mauritius: Tokyo Olympic Games - Sports Minister Presents the Mauritian Delegation

press release

The members of the Mauritian delegation participating in the Tokyo Olympic Games were presented this morning, in a ceremony held in presence of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr. Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint. The Ambassador of Japan to Mauritius, Mr. Shuichiro Kawaguchi was also present on the occasion.

The official ceremony, organised by the parent Ministry in collaboration with the Mauritius Olympic Committee, was held at the Côte D'Or National Sports Complex.

Athletes of the Mauritian delegation

The eight athletes of the Mauritian delegation are namely:

Richarno Colin (Boxing)

Merven Clair (Boxing)

Remi Feuillet (Judo)

Roilya Ranaivosoa (Weightlifting)

Julien Paul (Badminton)

Mathieu Marquet (Swimming)

Alicia Kok Shun (Swimming)

Jeremie Lararaudeuse (Athletics)

The Head of Delegation is Mr.Philippe Hao Thyn Voon and the Chef of Mission is Mr.Hedley Han.

On the same occasion, the official dress of Club Maurice and the flag bearers (men and women) were officially presented. Members of the delegation present received their accreditation card.

In his address on the occasion, Minister Stephan Toussaint expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Japan, which is collaborating with his Ministry to prepare the local athletes to participate in the Games. The Embassy of Japan is providing us with the necessary assistance that will ensure that the Mauritian delegation undertakes its journey to the Games in the safest conditions, and will help us feel at home over there, said the Minister.

Sports Minister Toussaint further stressed that due to the current situation in regards to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Organising Committee has set up a series of protocols to be respected in the Games. He reassured that the Mauritian delegation will strictly abide to these and said that Mauritius is looking forward to learn from this strict protocol system to eventually organise local and international sports activities.

Furthermore, he encouraged all athletes to perform at their optimum best while reiterating the continuous assistance of the Ministry. As for the whole country, he pointed out, we will be supporting and cheering for you from here.

The Minister also spoke about the significant contribution of sports coaches in preparing and guiding the athletes despite the prevailing COVID-19 restrictions as well as their important responsibility of ensuring the health protection of the athletes so that they can participate in the Games in the best conditions.

As for the flag bearers, he recalled that they have the responsibility of representing the country, supporting and encouraging the local athletes.

Mr. Stephan Toussaint remarked that the zeal of the youths and the athletes of the country are stronger than the COVID-19 and will win over the COVID-19 battle.

As for the Japan Ambassador, he welcomed the Mauritian delegation to the Games and urged the members to feel comfortable in Tokyo. Japan, he said, through its strict COVID-19 protocols, will provide a safe and secure environment for you.

The Ambassador underpinned the strict protocols and control measures that have been put in place in Japan to control the COVID-19 propagation, and reassured that the situation is manageable.

Japan, he said, has low infection rate compared to other countries, is as safe as Mauritius, and provides the best medical treatments in all cases.

He emphasised that Japan is organising such a big and prestigious event and that it will give the health assurance of everyone involved through the implementation of strict protocols.

We want encourage the world and set a precedent, that despite the current difficult situation, with good monitoring, planning and implementation of guidelines, this kind of event can be successfully carried out, he said.