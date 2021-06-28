Namibia: Coetzee Heralds New Era for Namibian Rugby

Namibia's national rugby team embarked on a new era when they left for Abidjan on Saturday on the first step of the qualifying process for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Former Springboks coach Allister Coetzee was appointed as national coach last week, and met up with the Namibian squad for the first time in Addis Ababa on Saturday night en route to the Ivory Coast capital, where they arrived yesterday.

In an interview with The Namibian Sport on Friday, Coetzee said he will serve as head coach on a consultancy basis, following negotiations with the Namibia Rugby Union and World Rugby.

"It's a great honour and privilege to be able to help out at international level again. I am currently still involved in Italy with the club Rovigo, but after meetings with World Rugby and the Namibia Rugby Union, they appointed me in this consulting role. So, the Namibian job is not a full-time job, I will come in during the window periods when I need to be there and then do that consulting role as the head coach," he said.

"I have been closely involved with Namibia in the past, playing in the-then Saru (South African Rugby Union) days against Nanru (Namibia National Rugby Union) and it was great to meet guys like Corrie Mensah and Walter Don. This is a big job and I think the most important thing is to ensure that Namibia qualifies for Rugby World Cup 2023," Coetzee said.

It will be the first time that Coetzee will meet up with the Namibian squad and his assistant coaches Robbie Dickson and Chrysander Botha, but he said he was looking forward to the challenge.

"Because of the pandemic it has been tough to organise and to get going with the rugby programme, so unfortunately I haven't met anyone from the NRU this year, but I met some of the management at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

I have also spoken to Robbie Dickson and the team manager Irvine Newman and we are looking forward to this tough excursion, having to go into camp and to play two matches in a week. But I have no doubt, after the chat I had with Robbie, that the preparation has gone well - obviously there are a few things that we need to fine-tune when we get there, but I'm really looking forward to that," he said.

The former Springboks coach said playing away from home was never easy, so one has to be mindful of the conditions and adapt quicker.

Coetzee coached the Springboks in 2016 and 2017 but was sacked in February 2018 following a string of poor results, which included a first-ever defeat to Italy and a record 57-0 defeat to the All Blacks.

Coetzee, however, said the experience had made him stronger.

"I suppose sometimes things don't go your way, but adversity has just made people stronger, so as long as you learn from the process, then you are not a loser, you are always a winner - you either win or you learn, and that has always been my philosophy.

"It was tough (to coach the Springboks) for a lot of reasons that I won't go into now, but it was a great honour and privilege for me. There was a big transition in 2016, after the 2015 world cup, but I think we really did well in 2017. We could have had a 60 percent winning ratio, except for those two draws against Australia, but it was over 50 percent which was a sign that we were going in the right direction. I know we are in a job where results matter, but there's always a place where you have to start and a process and time when you will reap the rewards," he added.