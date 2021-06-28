Zimbabwe: Lobby Flags Local Authorities for Unsuitable Waste Disposal Facilities

28 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) has expressed concern over the failure by some local authorities to invest in environmentally friendly waste and refuse disposal facilities.

The rights lobby said by failing to put up recommended waste disposal facilities, local authorities were violating both environmental rights and citizen rights.

"With 43 local authorities still to be audited, MIHR is concerned by the inability of local authorities to have standard scientific engineering landfill sites and proper standard and adequate refuse management equipment.

"Some of the reasons put forward by the authorities as management responses explaining why they did not have suitable landfill sites and garbage management equipment include lack of funding to establish standard scientific engineering landfill sites, unavailability of land and centralization of land allocations," said Khumbulani Maphosa, MIHR director in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

Maphosa said unsuitable landfills are posing a great danger to environmental management by fuelling land, air and underground water sources pollution through leachates.

"We therefore call on the local authorities to expedite the construction of proper landfill sites and procurement of suitable garbage collection and management vehicles.

"We are also calling for innovative funding mechanisms to finance environmental concerns," he said.

The MIHR director also suggested that government, through the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate, assists local authorities in financing standard landfill sites construction.

"We are also calling for the amendment of the Environment Management Act (Chapter 20:27) and specifically devolve the management of the environmental fund to provincial and district authorities," said Maphosa.

A recent report by the Auditor General has indicated that most local authorities in the country are struggling with refuse management.

The report cited Masvingo, Mutare, Bindura and Marondera local authorities as some of the urban areas failing to effectively manage their waste.

Masvingo's Victoria Range landfill sites is reported to be unsuitable as it is too close to the residential location while Mutare City Council is also reported to be operating without an approved dumpsite in compliance with the environmental management legislation.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X