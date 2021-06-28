Zimbabwe: Chinamasa Chides Educated but 'Foolish' Homeowners

28 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

ZANU PF acting commissar Patrick Chinamasa says those who have lost homes through recent demolitions by authorities were "foolish" as they did not give themselves time to verify the genuineness of the properties sold to them by land barons.

Addressing journalists this past week, the controversial politician said Zimbabweans, for all the education they claim to have attained, were still not wise enough to do background checks on things they get themselves into.

Hundreds of citizens in parts of Harare and Chitungwiza have had homes and vending stalls razed down recently by teams comprising state and council officials.

Chinamasa said victims had themselves to blame.

"It is amazing how Zimbabweans, with the level of education attained, can be so foolish to build structures on uncertified land.

"How does one build a house on land that the dishing person has no paperwork for to prove its authenticity," said Chinamasa.

He warned citizens to be aware of land barons and be responsible enough to avoid losses when such demolitions are carried out.

Homeowners have argued the land they were sold was done with the tacit approval of council officials.

They also argue that if at all authorities strongly felt the land was illegal, they should have moved swiftly to stop the initial building of the homes and not to wait to bring down entire structures that have been built using life savings.

Both Zanu PF, which has overbearing control over the functions of local authorities, and the MDC Alliance led councils, have traded accusations as to who was responsible for the rot.

