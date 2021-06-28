Malawi: Ken Msonda Hired As Pro for a Religious Association

28 June 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM) has hired renowned politician and trade unionist Ken Msonda as its public relations officer, a move the association says is aimed at building its public image.

Both FOWAM president Prophet David Mbewe and Msonda confirmed the development in separate interviews on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, respectively.

Mbewe described Msonda was a dedicated and God-fearing Christian who is always ready to serve the Lord with diligence.

"As FOWAM, we are very glad to have him as our publicist. He is someone who is already in good books with the media and we believe that will work to our advantage," said the Prophet.

Mbewe said he does not expect politics to hinder Msonda from serving God through his appointment at the association.

Msonda said he was excited to work with the association in spreading the gospel of the Lord.

"And I am very grateful to the association for this consideration. I will serve the association with all my might and dedication," he said.

