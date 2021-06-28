Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Hits ZPC Kariba Football Club

PREMIER Soccer League (PSL) side, ZPC Kariba Football Club's preparations for resumption of competitive fixtures suffered a knock after four technical staff and a player tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend.

Sources close to the development told NewZimbabwe.com the PSL outfit has since heightened Covid-19 prevention and containment protocols following the news.

"The soccer club has recorded five Covid-19 positive cases involving four technical team staff and one player.

"The situation seems under control though there was initial panic in the camp," said a source, who requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The development coincides with a spike in new Covid-19 positive cases in hotspot districts of Kariba and Hurungwe where 327 and 288 new cases were recorded, respectively, as of Sunday.

Kariba district has of late been witnessing a spike in new cases attributed to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in neighbouring Zambia transmitted particularly by border jumpers.

Twenty-eight (28) new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the district cumulative tally since the start of the pandemic last year to 327 positive cases.

Most of these cases were of unvaccinated people while those who were jabbed once, but yet to get their second doses, showed mild signs and symptoms with four (4) were asymptomatic.

According to latest Ministry of Health statistics, Hurungwe has so far recorded a cumulative total of 1 819 positive cases and 19 deaths due to the pandemic.

There were 241 recoveries from 89 vaccinated patients who showed mild Covid-19 signs and symptoms while others were asymptomatic.

Health authorities are urging all citizens to be vaccinated in order to reduce the number of severely ill Covid-19 patients and deaths.