Tanzania: Govt Banks On Manufacturing Sector, Trade to Boost Economy

THE government of Tanzania is improving the manufacturing sector and trade to address emerging challenges and to boost the economy and make the country develop.

German International Development Cooperation (GIZ) has supported a desk study to identify what the manufacturing sector needs to grow and uplift the livelihoods of Tanzanians.

GIZ funds this initiative through the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) Commission. A paper was presented early this month, which highlights and proposes to the government to have a special budget for research, big data and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations.

The paper entitled "The current state of play of the manufacturing sector in Tanzania" also proposes incentives to attract multinational companies to set up manufacturing industries and supply networks in the country.

This, according to the report, will facilitate access to inputs for Tanzanian manufacturers and pave the way for localization. The study covers the regions of Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Singida and Tanga and the sectors of agro-processing, fertilizers and chemicals, iron and steel, textile and apparel, leather and leather products.

Localization would go handin-hand with capital availability and knowledge transfer which are vital for sustainable business led by manufacturing industries and widening networks with international producers.

The study will, among other things, stimulate discussions among industrialists themselves and the exchange of ideas and views with the government for reaching a consensus on essential issues that enhance industrial development.

It will be discussed by Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) meeting and other highest level public private dialogues (PPD).

The country's capacity of manufactured exports has significantly slowed since 2010 for factors like the high cost of production - price competition and quantity, according to Dr Neema Robert, a researcher and consultant.

During the study's launch, the government reiterated its commitment to promoting a robust private sector which is key for Tanzania to compete in the global economy and promote sustainable development.

"The modern world economy has turned to stiff competition in production, sales and marketing. The government is aware that a strong private sector is a key impetus for Tanzania to compete regionally and internationally for the economic growth of our people and be part of it rather than just remain mere consumers of imported goods," said Minister for Trade and Industries, Prof Kitila Mkumbo.

The minister, who was officiating at a meeting which attracted 100 CTI manufacturers, among other things, commended the desk study on the current state of the manufacturing sector in Tanzania with support from GIZ.

He said the government was open to partner and fully engage the private sector to address emerging challenges and formulate a friendly national policy which would promote economic growth.

He assured that the government was not by any means competing with the private sector, but it was rather setting a friendly environment for the sector to compete and grow the economy, pay tax accordingly and create more jobs.

"The government is committed to working with the private sector in promoting the development of manufacturing industries in the country and increasing exports. To achieve this, we will ensure policy decisions involve inputs from the private sector," insisted Prof Mkumbo.

Earlier, CTI Executive Director, Leodger Tenga said his office had conducted the desk study with support from GIZ and discovered that there were multiple issues hindering competitiveness and advised the government to address them immediately.

"The issues that affect competitiveness in manufacturing industries include multiple taxes and charges, tariffs, forward-backward linkages, input materials and the skills gap. CTI believes that, if these issues are addressed, the manufacturing sector will flourish, compete and create many jobs and contribute to the country's economic development," said Mr Tenga.

He explained that the study also had proposed to the government to put incentives to attract multinational companies to set up manufacturing industries and supply networks for easy access to inputs for Tanzanian manufacturers and pave the way for localization.

The government of Germany through GIZ also seeks to promote the involvement of central associations and industry associations which will include the Association of German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK).

On Tanzanians' competitiveness efforts for the future of the economy, the desk study also mentions the role of Covid-19 with the challenges it poses.

One of them is the narrowing of global value chains to regional value chains, the emerging of digital supply chains and increased unemployment risks.

Stakeholders say Covid-19 has affected the manufacturing sector as a result of the cancellation of the orders of agro-processors in hospitality industries, which has subsequently disturbed the working morale and reduced productivity.