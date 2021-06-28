Zimbabwe: Health Authorities Tighten Border Control

28 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Mukudzei Chingwere recently in Victoria Falls

Health control measures have been tightened at ports of entry to minimise chances of a person infected with Covid-19 entering Zimbabwe without being tested or quarantined.

Tourists and business visitors are still barred, but drivers of heavy commercial trucks are allowed in and returning residents have a right to come home, but with precautions so they do not spread Covid-19.

The Government has put in teams at entry points to screen potential border crossings.

District medical officer for Victoria Falls Dr Fungayi Mvura gave some details.

"Like you have seen, we have teams at the border which check the validity of the required negative certificates," she said.

"Those without the certificates will be screened at their own expense, but for those without money to pay for a test our rapid response team will test them at the team's convenience; they visit the border periodically.

"The teams are a bit thorough, we want to avoid a situation where Covid-19 positive cases get into the country unknowingly and start infecting others."

Zimbabwe has won international plaudits for the way it has handled the Covid-19 pandemic with a quick and effective response.

"Vaccines have minimised a spike in infections especially here in Victoria Falls, but in Hwange cases are on the rise," said Dr Mvura.

"We urge people to get vaccinated, but whether you are vaccinated or not you have to continue adhering to the prescribed control measures."

Mr Owen Mukombero the Victoria Falls, regional immigration officer, north western region, gave details of the minimised traffic at the port.

"The monthly averages at Victoria Falls border, pre-Covid-19 for low season up to April entry, was 20 000 people, 19 000 for exit the usual total transiting public during that period is 39 000," he said.

